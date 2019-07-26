ABC Greater Houston Membership Breakfast

ABC’s Safety Training Evaluation Process (STEP) Is A Safety Benchmarking And Improvement Tool That Dramatically Improves Safety Performance Among Construction Industry Participants Regardless Of Company Size Or Type Of Work.

Join us for the July Membership Breakfast and make your membership work for you. Enjoy excellent networking and collaboration opportunities at the Houston Marriott Westchase. Our 2019 Safety Training and Evaluation Process (STEP) Award recipients will be recognized during the program. This event will also feature member expo tables, where members can showcase their services. Maximize your membership investment and register for the ABC Membership Breakfast today!