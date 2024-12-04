ABC Greater Houston Membership 101 Meet & Greet

Join ABC Greater Houston for the ABC Membership 101 Meet & Greet!

Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to connect with fellow members, dive into the benefits of ABC membership, and discover how to maximize your experience with ABC. You’ll learn about the array of benefits and resources available, from educational programs to networking opportunities and invaluable industry insights.

What You’ll Gain:

ABC’s core pillars that empower and support its members:

Safety : Learn about the programs that help you create safer job sites and achieve higher safety standards.

: Learn about the programs that help you create safer job sites and achieve higher safety standards. Education : Discover training resources and certifications that help build a skilled and knowledgeable workforce.

: Discover training resources and certifications that help build a skilled and knowledgeable workforce. Legislation : Stay informed on advocacy efforts that give voice to ABC members and support the construction industry.

: Stay informed on advocacy efforts that give voice to ABC members and support the construction industry. Networking: Build meaningful connections with like-minded professionals to expand your industry reach.

Whether you're a new member eager to explore what ABC has to offer or a long-standing member looking to deepen your engagement, this event promises to be both informative and enjoyable. Plus, enjoy a complimentary lunch!

When: Wednesday, December 4, 2024 11:00am - 1:30pm CST

Where: Associated Builders & Contractors- Greater Houston, 4910 Dacoma Street, Houston, TX 77018-7516

Register here