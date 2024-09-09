ABC Greater Houston Fall Clay Shoot

Take aim and join ABC for a day of fun and networking at the ABC of Greater Houston Fall Clay Shoot Tournament!

Prepare to test your sharpshooting skills, support a noble cause, and relish a thrilling day of clay shooting at the Associated Builders and Contractors of Greater Houston's Clay Shoot Tournament.

Why You Won't Want to Miss This Event:

Clay Shooting Excitement: Step onto the shooting range and aim at clay targets that promise the same excitement as a real hunting experience. Whether you're an experienced shooter or a first timer, this event guarantees an unforgettable adventure.

Step onto the shooting range and aim at clay targets that promise the same excitement as a real hunting experience. Whether you're an experienced shooter or a first timer, this event guarantees an unforgettable adventure. Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow builders, contractors, industry leaders, and kindred spirits who share your passion for construction and advocacy. Forge relationships that go beyond the shooting range.

Connect with fellow builders, contractors, industry leaders, and kindred spirits who share your passion for construction and advocacy. Forge relationships that go beyond the shooting range. Competition and Prizes: Compete for fantastic prizes and recognition in various shooting categories. It's not just about your aim; it's about the thrill of the game!

Compete for fantastic prizes and recognition in various shooting categories. It's not just about your aim; it's about the thrill of the game! Scenic Beauty: Immerse yourself in the natural beauty of the shooting range as you take your best shots in picturesque surroundings.

Immerse yourself in the natural beauty of the shooting range as you take your best shots in picturesque surroundings. Food, Fun, and Fellowship: Savor delicious refreshments, enjoy a hearty meal courtesy of Holes Incorporated, and revel in the camaraderie of your colleagues and friends at the post-shoot gathering.

Whether you're a sharpshooting pro or simply seeking a day of outdoor excitement, the ABC of Greater Houston Clay Shoot Tournament welcomes participants of all skill levels. Join us for a day of shooting, networking, and celebration in the heart of Greater Houston.

Register today to secure your spot and be part of this thrilling event that combines skill, enthusiasm, and advocacy. Get ready for a day of clay shooting – lock and load!"