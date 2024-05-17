ABC Greater Houston 25th Annual Fishing Tournament

Set Sail for the ABC of Greater Houston Annual Fishing Tournament, Captain's Party, Calcutta Live Auction and Side Pot Competitions!

Get ready to cast your lines, engage in friendly yet profitable competition, and revel in an afternoon of camaraderie at the ABC of Greater Houston Annual Fishing Tournament.

Fishing Tournament:

Hook the Big One: Join the main tournament and compete for the day's top angler title. Prizes await those who land the biggest catches, but that's just the beginning!

Side Pot Competitions:

Big Trout, Big Red, Big Flounder, Big Ugly, and Most Spots on a Red: entry is included in your registration fee.

Best Female Team: The first-place all-women's team will be awarded $850.

Calcutta (by division) Anglers can per purchase their boats at time of registration or try their luck in the live auction. Calcutta payouts/pot value are based on divisions and participation.

Acknowledgement of the Fishing Tournament Rules and Guidelines is required for all participants. See rules here.