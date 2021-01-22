Louisiana Pipeliners 2nd Annual Gumbo Cookoff

2ND ANNUAL
GUMBO COOKOFF
Scholarship Fundraiser
FOR MEMBERS & GUESTS ONLY!
Date: Friday, January 22, 2021
PLACE: Cajun Palms – 1055 N Barn Road, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517
Move-In/Set Up for Cooking Teams: 7:00 AM – 8:00 AM
Gumbo Ready for Serving: 12:30 PM
Judging: 2:00 PM
Move-Out: 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Team Levels ** Registration Deadline – January 4, 2021 **
Gold – $700
Silver – $500
Team of 4 – Can submit to both categories
Team of 4 – Can submit to only one category
Premium location for Cook-Off
Company name/logo on banner & apron
Company name listed on shirts
Company name/logo on banner
4 aprons & wristbands for team members
4 aprons & wristbands for team members
** All Sponsorships wanting to receive aprons must register by January 4, 2021, for printing purposes.
Registration, however, will remain open until January 15, 2021, but you will not receive aprons. **
Sponsorships Available $500
Beverage Sponsor (2 available) Beer, water, soft drinks only. Must provide servers. No hard liquor. Resort will have cash bar.
General Sponsors (2 available) Awards, Rice, Bowls & Spoons
Entrance Costs
Entrance bracelets can only be purchased in person.
Adults & Children $10 (If you rent a RV spot/cabin, please present your wrist band for $5 discount)
Children under 2 get in free
T-Shirts
Long-Sleeved Event T-Shirts will be sold ONLINE ONLY, no exceptions.
DEADLINE TO ORDER IS JAN. 4, 2021.
RV & Cabin Rentals are available
To inquire about pricing and availability, please visit CajunPalms.com or call 337-667-7772.
Cooking Rules & Guidelines
Click here to review all Rules & Guidelines.
If you have any questions please email admin@louisianapipeliners.org