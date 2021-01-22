Louisiana Pipeliners 2nd Annual Gumbo Cookoff

2ND ANNUAL

GUMBO COOKOFF

Scholarship Fundraiser

FOR MEMBERS & GUESTS ONLY!

Date: Friday, January 22, 2021

PLACE: Cajun Palms – 1055 N Barn Road, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517

Move-In/Set Up for Cooking Teams: 7:00 AM – 8:00 AM

Gumbo Ready for Serving: 12:30 PM

Judging: 2:00 PM

Move-Out: 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Team Levels ** Registration Deadline – January 4, 2021 **

Gold – $700

Silver – $500

Team of 4 – Can submit to both categories

Team of 4 – Can submit to only one category

Premium location for Cook-Off

Company name/logo on banner & apron

Company name listed on shirts

Company name/logo on banner

4 aprons & wristbands for team members

4 aprons & wristbands for team members

** All Sponsorships wanting to receive aprons must register by January 4, 2021, for printing purposes.

Registration, however, will remain open until January 15, 2021, but you will not receive aprons. **

Sponsorships Available $500

Beverage Sponsor (2 available) Beer, water, soft drinks only. Must provide servers. No hard liquor. Resort will have cash bar.

General Sponsors (2 available) Awards, Rice, Bowls & Spoons

Entrance Costs

Entrance bracelets can only be purchased in person.

Adults & Children $10 (If you rent a RV spot/cabin, please present your wrist band for $5 discount)

Children under 2 get in free

T-Shirts

Long-Sleeved Event T-Shirts will be sold ONLINE ONLY, no exceptions.

DEADLINE TO ORDER IS JAN. 4, 2021.

RV & Cabin Rentals are available

To inquire about pricing and availability, please visit CajunPalms.com or call 337-667-7772.

Cooking Rules & Guidelines

Click here to review all Rules & Guidelines.

If you have any questions please email admin@louisianapipeliners.org