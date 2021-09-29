9th Annual Global EPC Project Management Summit London September 2021

to

London, UK London, England

''BUCK THE TREND: EPC Projects in the era of global pandemic,,

Practical guide to approach your EPC Project during and after the COVID-19

Info

London, UK London, England
Conferences & Tradeshows
to
Google Calendar - 9th Annual Global EPC Project Management Summit London September 2021 - 2021-09-29 09:17:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 9th Annual Global EPC Project Management Summit London September 2021 - 2021-09-29 09:17:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 9th Annual Global EPC Project Management Summit London September 2021 - 2021-09-29 09:17:00 Outlook iCalendar - 9th Annual Global EPC Project Management Summit London September 2021 - 2021-09-29 09:17:00 ical
youtube linkedin instagram