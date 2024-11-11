8th Annual US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum

Prolific shale plays have changed the landscape of the natural gas industry and we are exporting more natural gas than ever before!

This Forum focuses on exporting gas to Mexico, including the many elements involved in mobilizing U.S. production to satisfy growing Mexico natural gas and power demand. Hundreds of energy industry professionals convene in November to gain insight and conduct analysis of up to the minute issues facing US-Mexico cross-border natural gas markets. This is the industry’s premier gathering for natural gas industry professionals, which is much more than simply a conference with participants routinely negotiating transactions during the event.

Numerous networking opportunities are integrated, to give you access to your clients, prospects, and peers to further discuss the relevant issues in this market.

When: November 11-13, 2024

Where: San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk, San Antonio, TX 78205