7th European Conference Biomass PowerON 2025

After last successful edition in Copenhagen, with over 100 biomass specialists and nearly 30 excellent speakers, the 7th European Conference Biomass PowerON taking place on 8-9 October 2025.
Biomass is key to a low-carbon future, offering sustainable solutions for energy, fuels, and bio-based products while reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Negative-emission bioenergy technologies, like bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS), enhance energy system flexibility and integrate renewables.
The 7th Biomass PowerON programme explores biomass resources, sustainability, policies, and advanced conversion technologies. Key themes include biomass for heat and power, bioenergy’s role in decarbonisation, and the forest industry’s response to increasing wood biomass demand. Discussions will also focus on EU policy impacts on the bioenergy sector, spotlighting legislation’s influence on green solutions and biomass integration into a sustainable energy system.
Main topic & key points
- Navigating Balancing Markets
- Global Bioenergy and Bio-Based Products Markets: Trends and Opportunities
- Interactions Between EU ETS, CDR, CRCF, and RED III: Key Insights and Implications
- Plant operation challenges in times of unstable feedstock market
- Advancements in the Global Bioeconomy: Fostering International Cooperation for a Sustainable Future
- Transportation, storage, and supply chain management
- National and European Subsidies for Investment Opportunities
- Forest residues as a raw material
- Fast Pyrolysis of Biomass: Past, Present, and Future
- The latest technologies enhancing operational efficiency
- BECCS role in climate change mitigation
- Progress in CHP technology
- Cutting-Edge Technologies Driving Operational Excellence in Biomass Plants
- Pellet stoves and boilers – is it a solution for energy deficyt
- Importance of certification – guarantee of sustainability
- The Road to AI: Starting the Transformation Towards the Future of Heating
- And many more...
When: October 8-9, 2025
Where: Stockholm, Sweden