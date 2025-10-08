7th European Conference Biomass PowerON 2025

× Expand fortes fortes

After last successful edition in Copenhagen, with over 100 biomass specialists and nearly 30 excellent speakers, the 7th European Conference Biomass PowerON taking place on 8-9 October 2025.

Biomass is key to a low-carbon future, offering sustainable solutions for energy, fuels, and bio-based products while reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Negative-emission bioenergy technologies, like bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS), enhance energy system flexibility and integrate renewables.

The 7th Biomass PowerON programme explores biomass resources, sustainability, policies, and advanced conversion technologies. Key themes include biomass for heat and power, bioenergy’s role in decarbonisation, and the forest industry’s response to increasing wood biomass demand. Discussions will also focus on EU policy impacts on the bioenergy sector, spotlighting legislation’s influence on green solutions and biomass integration into a sustainable energy system.

Main topic & key points

Navigating Balancing Markets

Global Bioenergy and Bio-Based Products Markets: Trends and Opportunities

Interactions Between EU ETS, CDR, CRCF, and RED III: Key Insights and Implications

Plant operation challenges in times of unstable feedstock market

Advancements in the Global Bioeconomy: Fostering International Cooperation for a Sustainable Future

Transportation, storage, and supply chain management

National and European Subsidies for Investment Opportunities

Forest residues as a raw material

Fast Pyrolysis of Biomass: Past, Present, and Future

The latest technologies enhancing operational efficiency

BECCS role in climate change mitigation

Progress in CHP technology

Cutting-Edge Technologies Driving Operational Excellence in Biomass Plants

Pellet stoves and boilers – is it a solution for energy deficyt

Importance of certification – guarantee of sustainability

The Road to AI: Starting the Transformation Towards the Future of Heating

And many more...

When: October 8-9, 2025

Where: Stockholm, Sweden