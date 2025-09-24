× Expand fortes fortes

The 7th European Conference Biogas PowerON 2025 will take place on 24-25 September 2025 in Hamburg, Germany. The 2025 edition focuses on excellent speakers with highly searched presentations, industry panel discussion, technical insights and many hours of networking.

The global biogas market in 2024 is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for renewable energy and government policies promoting sustainability. Technological advancements in biogas production, particularly in anaerobic digestion, are improving efficiency and reducing costs. Biogas plays a crucial role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to both energy security and waste management solutions.

Key drivers of growth include government incentives, rising clean fuel demand, and biogas' potential in the transportation sector. Europe, North America, and emerging markets in Asia-Pacific are expected to lead the way in production and adoption. By 2030, global biogas production is projected to increase substantially, with Europe aiming to produce 35 bcm annually. The role of biogas in achieving net-zero emissions targets and supporting sustainable infrastructure is becoming more important.

Main topic & key points

Overview of European and national policies and regulations

Revitalizing Green Energy: The Impact of the Revised Renewable Energy Directive on Biomethane

Reflecting on the 35bcm target: Assessing progress and future directions post- RePowerEU

Biomethane beyond Transport

What will be the role of Biogas in the decarbonization of the industry?

From the plan to the full scale production – how to plan and execute succesful biogas project

Role of gas infrastructure in decarbonising EU energy sector

The newest technological advancements in Biogas to Biomethane Upgrading

BioLNG production: what makes a viable case vs. grid injection

Hydrothermal gasification and 2G biomethane production production: status on technologies

Challenges and opportunities faced by biogas producers

The latest solutions ensuring the safety of biomethane production and transportation

And many more...

