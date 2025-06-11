6th European Conference Hydrogen & P2X 2025

to

4-5 star hotel in the city centre Copenhagen, Capital Region, Denmark

As the world accelerates its efforts towards sustainability and combating climate change, hydrogen remains the key to unlocking a greener and cleaner future.

With significant investments in hydrogen infrastructure and a growing number of P2X projects addressing hard-to-abate sectors, the continent is making strides toward its decarbonization goals. At Hydrogen & P2X 2025, the aim is to delve even deeper into the latest advancements, industry critical discussions, and ground-breaking innovations that will shape the hydrogen landscape.

Info

4-5 star hotel in the city centre Copenhagen, Capital Region, Denmark
Conferences & Tradeshows, In-Person Event, Networking Events
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 6th European Conference Hydrogen & P2X 2025 - 2025-06-11 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 6th European Conference Hydrogen & P2X 2025 - 2025-06-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 6th European Conference Hydrogen & P2X 2025 - 2025-06-11 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 6th European Conference Hydrogen & P2X 2025 - 2025-06-11 00:00:00 ical