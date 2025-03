Make plans to join USA DeBusk and the Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation at the 6th Annual Taylor Whitley Show Up Golf Tournament, November 19, 2025.

Last year’s tournament awarded character-based scholarships totaling $475,000 to 47 deserving students.

When: November 19, 2025

Where: Wildcat Country Club, 12000 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77045

For more about the inspiring work of the Foundation, visit https://twusad.org.