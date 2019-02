Fishing Tournament Begins @ 6am (Shotgun Start)

Weigh-in 12pm-3pmAwards & Raffle @ 3:30pm-5pm

Join us for Music, Food & Beverages Beginning @ 12 pm

DEADLINE for entry May 17th.

For any questions concerning rules or entries, please contact:

Shawn Pettersen C – 409-299-6465 C – 281-507-5519