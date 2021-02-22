× Expand 5th Advancing Project Controls Summit 2021 5th Advancing Project Controls Summit 2021

Through Data Collection, Analytics and Dashboards

At a time of major disruption, contractors and clients must gain visibility over project costs, schedule and risk.

At the 5th annual Advancing Project Controls 2021, you'll learn to better manage data, conduct insightful analytics and develop effective

dashboards and reports.

You'll also discover how to avoid uncosted scope creep, conduct time impact analysis and hear leadership stories on gaining buy-in and rolling out firmwide standards.

Through our interactive virtual platform, you'll ask the questions you need answers to, connect with peers and forge relationships that will

guide you through the years ahead.

Critically, this is your best opportunity in early 2021 to improve visibility over your projects, track productivity, leverage data, and ensure your project controls department offers maximum value to your firm. Let's get started!