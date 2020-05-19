51st Annual MBCEA Conference is going Virtual!

We are bringing the conference sessions right to you! In just two hours a week, one hour each Tuesday and Thursday, beginning on May 19th, we’ll provide business insights that can help your business move from survive to thrive.

Plus, these events are live, so you’ll be able to ask questions and get live answers. There will be a section for exhibitors to share information on their products and a Community board for discussions.

Click this link to register for our virtual conference and gain access to these FREE sessions. Do it now!