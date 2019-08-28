51st Annual ECC Conference

Colorado Springs, CO Colorado Springs, Colorado

For more than 50 years, ECC has proudly supported industry leaders in their efforts to efficiently, effectively and safely deliver capital projects to build the economy. In 2018, asset owners and contractors came together to discuss technology and innovation at the Annual ECC PerspECCtives Conference. Specialists from all corners of the engineering and construction community attended presentations, networked and collaborated with each other. It was a sight to behold as they determined how to become “fast adopters” to transform the capital projects industry.

ECC Conference 2019, Industry Events, Networking
