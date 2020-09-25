4th International Conference on Probiotics and Prebiotics

×

World Probiotics 2020 is an unprecedented event planned for specialists to empower the spread and use of research revelations on Probiotics & Prebiotics, Food science, Nutrition and Microbiology, Immunology, Biochemistry, Skin Microbiota, Gut Microbiome, Digestive Health, Industrial Production and Dairy Technology, Human Microbiome, Diet and Health, Obesity and Weight Management, Molecular Genetics, Nutrigenomics and Personalized Nutrition, Sports Nutrition, Pediatrics, Emerging Companies in probiotics and Probiotics Entrepreneurship. The main theme of the conference is “Research Landscape of Microbiota Probiotics and Prebiotics”. We are putting endeavours towards a healthier world moving forward to find the possible ways in replenishing the microbial flora towards a healthier life.