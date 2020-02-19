4C Conference 2020

The 4C Conference promotes the latest emissions reduction technology and best management practices to drive better environmental outcomes. We bring thought leaders, experts, and technologists from the environmental compliance industry together.

The 4C HSE Conference focuses on environmental regulatory, policy, health & safety issues, best practices, and technological advancements in the industry.

The training courses are designed to educate facility managers, technical personnel, and newly appointed HSE staff on existing and new health, safety, and environmental compliance strategies and best practices.

Presentation sessions are offered on more than 10 topic tracks and range from introductory content to advanced topics, applications, and case studies.

300+ decision makers, managers, and representatives from 90+ refinery and petrochemical plants and service providers attend, giving attendees the opportunity to connect with peers who share professional education goals, experience the same challenges and opportunities in the refining and petrochemical industries.

The 2020 conference will be held at the Hilton Austin from February 19th-21st, 2020.

