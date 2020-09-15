49th Turbomachinery & 36th Pump Symposia

TPS is a vital industry event, offering a forum for the exchange of ideas between rotating equipment engineers and technicians worldwide. Now surpassing 48 years, TPS is known for its impact on turbomachinery, pump, oil & gas, petrochemical, power, aerospace, chemical and water industries: the technical program and exhibition.

TECHNICAL PROGRAM

TPS hosts the premier professional continuing education program relied upon by rotating equipment engineers and technicians worldwide, spanning oil and gas, petrochemical, power, aerospace, chemical, and water industries. The program, hand-picked by influential industry advisory committees, is led by highly-respected practitioners and leaders in their fields. Topics include maintenance, reliability, troubleshooting, instruction on emerging designs, technology, and best practices that include case studies with real-world relevance on problems-solved and lessons-learned.

EXHIBITION

At the centerpiece of TPS, a remarkable exhibit hall hosts leading international companies from across the globe. Companies and industry experts demonstrate full-size equipment and products, and share insights on current practices and future trends. Networking opportunities abound for attendees, rounding out the valuable transfer of knowledge that has become the hallmark of TPS.

The Symposia is organized by the Turbomachinery Laboratory, part of the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES) and The Texas A&M University System.