Attend the 42nd Annual International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo (FEW) June 2–4, 2026 in St. Louis, MO. The ethanol industry’s premier event features technical sessions, networking, and a comprehensive supplier expo.

The 42nd Annual International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo (FEW) is the leading conference for the global ethanol industry. Producers, technology providers, engineers, and policy leaders gather to discuss plant operations, emerging technologies, sustainability initiatives, regulatory updates, and market outlooks. The event also features a large expo floor showcasing products and services supporting ethanol production and renewable fuels innovation.

When: June 2–4, 2026 (full conference dates; session schedule TBA)

Where: St. Louis, Missouri (venue details available on official event site)