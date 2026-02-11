42nd Annual International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo

to

Register Here

America’s Center Convention Complex 701 Convention Plaza St., Missouri 63101

Attend the 42nd Annual International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo (FEW) June 2–4, 2026 in St. Louis, MO. The ethanol industry’s premier event features technical sessions, networking, and a comprehensive supplier expo.

The 42nd Annual International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo (FEW) is the leading conference for the global ethanol industry. Producers, technology providers, engineers, and policy leaders gather to discuss plant operations, emerging technologies, sustainability initiatives, regulatory updates, and market outlooks. The event also features a large expo floor showcasing products and services supporting ethanol production and renewable fuels innovation.

When: June 2–4, 2026 (full conference dates; session schedule TBA)

Where: St. Louis, Missouri (venue details available on official event site)

Info

America’s Center Convention Complex 701 Convention Plaza St., Missouri 63101
In-Person Event
866-746-8385
please enable javascript to view
Register Here
to
Google Calendar - 42nd Annual International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo - 2026-06-02 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 42nd Annual International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo - 2026-06-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 42nd Annual International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo - 2026-06-02 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 42nd Annual International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo - 2026-06-02 00:00:00 ical

Tags