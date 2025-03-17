40th World Petrochemical Conference

The World Petrochemical Conference returns to Houston to celebrate 40 years of unmatched market intelligence and connected insights from industry experts and thought leaders.

Why Attend?

Navigating Challenges, Seizing Opportunities: Despite challenges like tight margins and an oversupplied market, experts see growth prospects, especially in key regions and emerging technologies

Unmatched Market Intelligence: Don’t settle for fragmented insights to maneuver market dynamics. The deep dive value chain sessions provide connected intelligence with expanded chemical coverage and in-depth data leveraged by the powerhouse of S&P data analysis, AI, and global presence.

Insights from Industry Experts: Skip the crystal ball; gain insights from industry’s top executives and S&P Global experts.

When: March 17-21, 2025

Where: Houston, TX