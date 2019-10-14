Please join us for the 40th Annual Houston Chapter A.P.I. Golf Tournament to be held at Kingwood Country Club on Monday, October 14th. Proceeds from this tournament benefit the API Endowed Scholarship Fund which provides engineering scholarships and other educational/charitable foundations. To date, over 2.8 million dollars has been contributed and the goal for this year is to exceed the 3-million-dollar mark, so we need your help.

Breakfast will be served, and registration will begin at 9:00 a.m. with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. The days events will consist of a one round four-man scramble, awards, terrific door prizes, Airline Raffle Tickets ( round trip for two) and a Grand Prize Raffle. Raffle tickets can be purchased the day of the event or in advance from any API Board or Golf Committee member at $5 or $10 per ticket respectively.