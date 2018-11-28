3rd Annual Nuclear Plant Digitization Conference

Digital

The Annual Nuclear Plant Digitalization Conference is the premier global meeting point for the nuclear digitalization community bringing to together the best industry speakers from regulatory bodies, utility companies and innovative vendors. For 2018 the agenda will feature even more CIOs, CTOs, SVPs and Directors than ever before, meaning you're guaranteed to get the information that really matters to your business. Insights will be shared on using the Digitalization of Nuclear Power Plants to optimize reliability, safety and performance. With digital technologies, data analytics, records management and automated programs all identified by utilities as stand-out contributors for cost reduction, the utilisation of digitalization is key to reducing future operation and production costs.