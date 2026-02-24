36th Annual National Excellence in Construction Awards

Attend the Excellence in Construction® (EIC) Awards on Thursday, March 19, 2026. Hosted by Associated Builders and Contractors, this program honors the nation’s top merit shop construction projects for innovation, safety, and quality.

The Excellence in Construction® (EIC) Awards, presented by Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), recognize the nation’s most outstanding merit shop construction projects. The awards celebrate innovation, safety performance, project quality, and overall excellence across multiple construction sectors.

When: Thursday, March 19

Where: Location TBD - Excellence in Construction® (EIC) Awards