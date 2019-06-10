35th Annual International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo

Indianapolis, IN Indianapolis, Indiana

From its inception, the mission of the event has remained constant: The FEW delivers timely presentations with a strong focus on commercial-scale ethanol production – from quality control and yield maximization to regulatory compliance and fiscal management. The FEW is also the ethanol industry’s premier forum for unveiling new technologies and research findings. The program extensively covers cellulosic ethanol while remaining committed to optimizing existing grain ethanol operations.

Indianapolis, IN
