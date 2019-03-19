34th Annual World Petrochemical Conference

Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center 900 E. Market St., San Antonio, Texas 78205

The World Petrochemical Conference is the premier petrochemical industry event, providing unparalleled insight and critical analysis from across the supply chain — from the wellhead to retail. The chemicals industry is in an extended period of boom time, thanks to strong demand, tight supply in some product chains, and low feedstock costs. However, looming economic, political and environmental risks could threaten the sustainability of this upcycle, as well as the industry in the longer term.

Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center 900 E. Market St., San Antonio, Texas 78205
Industry Events, World Petrochemical Conference (WPC) 2019
