2nd Annual Swing for a Cause Golf Tournament

The golf event raises funds for the Committee for the Recruitment of an Engineering Workforce (CREW).

× Expand 2nd Swing for a Cause

This school year, CREW launched a pilot program with DISD & PISD’s CTE engineering students. They are designing and building scaled versions of Tiny Homes. Industry partners from Gannett Fleming, Transystems, and GUY Engineering are mentoring students through 3-5 touchpoints. Projects will be scored at the Topgolf Tournament, with the goal of raising funds to award scholarships to students on the top two teams.

Additional Features:

Mulligans for Sale

Beat the Pro Contest!

Best Dressed Golfer Contest!

When: Thursday, April 3, 2025 | Doors open @ 10:45am | Lunch 11am-12pm | Tournament 12pm-3pm

Where: Topgolf, 21401 Gulf Freeway, Webster, TX 77598