28th Annual Heroes Charity Golf Tournament

Since its inception, the Annual Heroes Charity Golf Tournament has donated over $2 million in proceeds to deserving charities.

This event continues its mission to raise funds for local organizations dedicated to helping those in need across the United States.

The tournament and its fundraising platform provide an opportunity for philanthropists, community leaders, corporate partners and individuals to make a meaningful impact in their communities. Support at any level is welcome and greatly appreciated.

Event registration packages include a variety of sponsorship options designed to suit any budget, with multiple levels of participation and marketing benefits. A new Lone Star Sponsorship is available for individual participants and pairings. Sponsorships may be tax-deductible, less the value of any goods or services received. The full menu of sponsorship opportunities can be viewed by selecting “Sponsorships” from the menu above.

When: August 24-25, 2025

Where: Cowboys Golf Club, Grapevine, TX

