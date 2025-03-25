27th Annual Energy, Utility, & Environment Conference

Since 1997, EUEC has been a cornerstone for professionals in the energy, utilities, and environmental sectors.

Originally founded as the Electric Utilities Environmental Conference, EUEC was established through the collaboration of advisory directors from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), EPRI, and EEI.

For over two decades, EUEC has been a platform for experts and stakeholders to exchange critical information, insights, and best practices in response to evolving regulations and industry challenges.

What to Expect at EUEC 2025

Hybrid Format: Attendees and speakers have the option to participate on-site or virtually in March 2025.

Attendees and speakers have the option to participate or in March 2025. Expert-Led Presentations: Featuring 8 industry tracks focused on cutting-edge topics such as renewable energy, carbon capture, grid reliability, and compliance strategies.

Featuring 8 industry tracks focused on cutting-edge topics such as renewable energy, carbon capture, grid reliability, and compliance strategies. Collaborative Mission: Our mission is to foster collaboration between industry, government, and regulators to protect the environment while advancing energy security and innovation.

When: March 25-27, 2025

Where: Tuscany Suites & Casino, Las Vegas, NV