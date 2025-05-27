26th Annual Fishing Tournament Captain's Party - ABC Greater Houston

Experience the Excitement of the Captain’s Party Calcutta – Now with Exclusive Additions!

The ABC of Greater Houston invites members and guests to an evening of high energy and anticipation at the Captain’s Party Calcutta, a dynamic kickoff to the Annual Fishing Tournament. This signature event combines a live auction, delicious food, and premium networking opportunities—all set in a spirited, tournament-eve atmosphere.

Captain’s Party Calcutta Highlights Include:

Team Shirt Pick-Up: Attendees can collect their team shirts and gear up for the tournament. Tournament Rules Review: The evening begins with a detailed overview of the fishing tournament rules to ensure all participants are ready for the big day. Guide/Team Assignments: Participants will discover their guide pairings or team assignments, adding to the excitement of what's to come. Live Boat Auction: A thrilling live auction offers the chance to bid on remaining boats not previously purchased—perfect for those looking to join the action last minute.

Whether a seasoned angler or a newcomer eager to experience the sport, the ABC of Greater Houston Annual Fishing Tournament and Captain’s Party Calcutta offer a unique blend of fishing, competition, and camaraderie.

Spaces are limited—register today to secure a spot at this unforgettable event. Enjoy a day on the water and an evening filled with anticipation, celebration, and spirited competition at the Captain’s Party Calcutta.

When: Tuesday, May 27, 2025, 5:00pm - 9:00pm

Where: Chamberlin Roofing & Waterproofing, 4545 Langfield Rd., Houston, TX 77040

Register