25th Annual LDC Gas Forums - Southeast

The 25th Annual Southeast Forum is the premier event where 400+ of the Natural Gas Industry’s leaders gather in Savannah for 2½ days of networking, insights, & deal-making.

Why Attend?

- You are with a utility. These are your peers!

- You are an end user. Meet current & potential new suppliers!

- You are a marketer. Meet current & potential new suppliers and markets!

- You are a processor. Meet current & potential markets, producers and pipelines!

- You are a producer. Meet current & potential markets, marketers and pipelines!

- You are a vendor. This is where your customers will be!

When: April 15-17, 2025

Where: Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa, Savannah, GA

Register here