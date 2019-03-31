257th ACS National Meeting & Exposition

Orlando, FL Orlando, Florida

During the meeting, scientists present new multidisciplinary research, hear the latest information in their areas of professional interest, and network with colleagues. Programming is planned by our 33 technical divisions that cover all scientific fields, secretariats that focus on multidisciplinary programming, and ACS committees. Each meeting will feature more than 7,000 presentations organized into technical symposia that highlight important research advances with over 250 exhibitors showcasing new technological developments.

Orlando, FL
