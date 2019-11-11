22nd Rice Global Engineering & Construction Annual Forum

Houston, TX Houston, Texas

The great energy transformation – hear from EPC industry leaders on where the industry is headed and how best to prepare for the changes to come.

Keynote Speech: Steering the E&P Industry in a changing environment, Andre Goffart Senior Vice President Development & Support to Operations, Total Exploration & Production

Other esteemed speakers at the forum includes speakers from Bechtel, Baker Institute, IHS Markit, Siemens, Air Products, Selas Linde, Wunderlich-Malec Engineering, Phillips 66, Pathfinder LLC and others.

