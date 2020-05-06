22nd Annual International Aboveground Storage Tank Conference & Trade Show

NEW POSTPONED DATES: TBA 2020 • Orlando, FL | Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel

Last month, NISTM announced that the 22nd Annual InternationalAboveground Storage Tank Conference & Trade Show was changed from April to July.

NISTM has been monitoring the COVID‐19 news updates and as you may know, things change on a daily basis with the virus. We thought it was best to postpone the July show to either at the end of August or in the Fall. NISTM will have the Orlando AST show in 2020.

We're working closely with Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel on the dates. Once a date has been finalized, we will make another announcement.

n the meantime, please hold off on your travel arrangements, especially with flights and room reservations. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We appreciate your patience and understanding during these uncertain times. Stay safe & healthy!

Best Regards, The NISTM Team