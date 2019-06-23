20th Asia Oil and Gas Conference (AOGC)

Kuala Lumpur is set to host global industry leaders as they converge for the 20th Asia Oil & Gas Conference (AOGC), which will take place from 23 – 25 June 2019 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. Hosted by PETRONAS, the conference is themed “Forging A New Energy Future” and will feature the Prime Minister of Malaysia His Excellency Tun Dr Mahathir bin Mohamad as a Keynote Speaker. AOGC, which is a biennial event, attracts senior political and industry figures, together with oil & gas delegates from all over the world. This year’s conference programme has more topics than ever before and will be looking closely at the global energy landscape specially on the rise of renewable energy sources, There will also be a focus on the use of technology to decarbonise the industry and maximise value in oil and gas output.

