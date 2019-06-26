20th Annual Energy Exposition

Our doors have always been open to industry and non-industry attendees. Most of our exhibitors are from the oil and gas industry. We also welcome our participants from the wind, solar, and other energy companies that support the oil and gas industry. Attendees represent a wide range of services, including but not limited to, exploration, production, downstream, and all phases of support to the industry. We have been privileged to have political attendees from the local community, city, county and state governments as well political luminaries such as former Vice President of the United States, Dick Cheney. In 2014 we were fortunate to have Vice President Dick Cheney as our Keynote Speaker. His daughter Liz (now US Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming) also honored us by speaking at a couple of our events.