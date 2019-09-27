20th Annual ACIT Mid-Coast Chapter Golf Tournament

LOCATION
The Wilderness Golf Course 501 Highway 332 West
Lake Jackson, TX 77566
(979) 297-4653
SCHEDULE
6:30 am Registration / 8:00 am Tee Time
Lunch & Awards to Follow
REGISTRATION
Tournament fee $150 Per Person / $600 Per Team of 4
Field is limited to first 144 paid players.
Please pay for your team & turn in player list by September 19.
SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
Title Sponsor - $5,000
Front Nine & Back Nine Sponsors - $1,000 - Front & Back Nine Sold
Lunch Sponsors - $1000
Beverage Sponsors - $250
Hole Sponsors - $150
Door Prize Sponsors - $50 or In-Kind
Goody Bag Item Sponsors
