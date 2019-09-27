20th Annual ACIT Mid-Coast Chapter Golf Tournament

Wilderness Golf Course 501 Highway 332 W, Lake Jackson, Texas 77566

LOCATION

The Wilderness Golf Course 501 Highway 332 West

Lake Jackson, TX 77566

(979) 297-4653

Click here for directions

SCHEDULE

6:30 am Registration / 8:00 am Tee Time

Lunch & Awards to Follow

Register Here

REGISTRATION

Tournament fee $150 Per Person / $600 Per Team of 4

Field is limited to first 144 paid players.

Please pay for your team & turn in player list by September 19.

Register Here or Print Registration Form  

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

Title Sponsor - $5,000

Front Nine & Back Nine Sponsors - $1,000 - Front & Back Nine Sold

Lunch Sponsors - $1000

Beverage Sponsors - $250

Hole Sponsors - $150

Door Prize Sponsors - $50 or In-Kind

Goody Bag Item Sponsors

Click here for Sponsor Details 

Sponsor Here or Print Sponsorship Form

