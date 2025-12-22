2026 Welcome Back Mixer

to

Register Here

Omni Hotel Glass Pavilion 900 N Shoreline Blvd, Houston, Texas 78401

Join us January 7, 2026, from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at the Omni Hotel Glass Pavilion in Corpus Christi to kick off 2026 with great networking. Register today!

Kick off the new year with an energizing evening designed for local professionals to connect and build community. The mixer features complimentary appetizers and drinks, fun raffle prizes, and a welcoming atmosphere for networking and collaboration hosted by the Omni Shoreline.

When: Wednesday, January 7, 2026, 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Where: Omni Hotel Glass Pavilion, 900 N. Shoreline Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78410

Info

Omni Hotel Glass Pavilion 900 N Shoreline Blvd, Houston, Texas 78401
In-Person Event
please enable javascript to view
Register Here
to
Google Calendar - 2026 Welcome Back Mixer - 2026-01-07 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2026 Welcome Back Mixer - 2026-01-07 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2026 Welcome Back Mixer - 2026-01-07 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2026 Welcome Back Mixer - 2026-01-07 17:30:00 ical

Tags