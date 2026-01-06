2026 TEC Next Conference

to

Register Here

L'Auberge Casino and Hotel Baton Rouge 777 L'Auberge Avenue, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70820

Join us for an exciting one-day conference on February 19th at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel, Baton Rouge!

Enjoy a day filled with opportunities to learn and network, starting with a catered breakfast and lunch in a welcoming, engaging atmosphere. Attendees will gain valuable insights from expert speakers on cutting-edge technologies and innovative strategies shaping the future of the industrial manufacturing sector.

We’re also thrilled to feature an Innovation Expo, where vendors will showcase the latest products and solutions driving the industry forward.

When: February 19, 2026

Where: L'auberge Resort & Casino - 777 L’Auberge Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70820

Info

L'Auberge Casino and Hotel Baton Rouge 777 L'Auberge Avenue, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70820
866-261-7777
Register Here
to
Google Calendar - 2026 TEC Next Conference - 2026-02-19 08:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2026 TEC Next Conference - 2026-02-19 08:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2026 TEC Next Conference - 2026-02-19 08:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2026 TEC Next Conference - 2026-02-19 08:30:00 ical