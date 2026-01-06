2026 TEC Next Conference

Join us for an exciting one-day conference on February 19th at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel, Baton Rouge!

Enjoy a day filled with opportunities to learn and network, starting with a catered breakfast and lunch in a welcoming, engaging atmosphere. Attendees will gain valuable insights from expert speakers on cutting-edge technologies and innovative strategies shaping the future of the industrial manufacturing sector.

We’re also thrilled to feature an Innovation Expo, where vendors will showcase the latest products and solutions driving the industry forward.

When: February 19, 2026

Where: L'auberge Resort & Casino - 777 L’Auberge Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70820