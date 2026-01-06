2026 Security Conference

Don’t miss the chance to join the longest-running conference designed specifically for security professionals in the refining and petrochemical industries. At the 2026 AFPM Security Conference, we’re inviting corporate and site security personnel to hear from experts on the most pressing security issues facing our industries, including: drone usage, international security, cyber security and more.

Learn how to operate in an era of enhanced security — register today.

Online registration closes April 10.

When: April 16-17, 2026

Where: JW Marriott New Orleans, 614 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70130-2308