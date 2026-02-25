Awards Overview: Recognizing Collaborative Safety Leadership

The GBRIA Safety Excellence Awards program honors the exceptional safety performance of both industrial contractor firms and GBRIA members. These awards underscore GBRIA's commitment to fostering a strong safety partnership, recognizing that a safe workplace is achieved through the combined efforts of contractors, plant personnel, and construction project owners. We celebrate those who demonstrate a proactive and dedicated approach to safety.

2026 Safety Excellence Awards: Going Subzero. GBRIA’s 30th Safety Excellence Awards marks three decades of progress, discipline, and results. This year’s theme, Going Subzero: Excellence Below the Surface, reflects the evolution of safety performance beyond the traditional concept of Goal Zero. It recognizes the systems, leadership, and culture that prevent injuries before they occur and sustain excellence over time. Join us for an evening that celebrates measurable success, shared responsibility, and the people and practices that keep our workforce safe, often in ways unseen, but always essential.