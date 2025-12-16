2026 International Petrochemical Conference

Join thousands of global leaders at the AFPM International Petrochemical Conference, March 29–31, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt San Antonio in San Antonio, TX.

The AFPM International Petrochemical Conference is one of the largest petrochemical events in the world, attracting thousands of participants from companies across the globe. In addition to private meeting spaces and networking events, attendees will hear from industry leaders on key political, economic and environmental issues facing the petrochemical industry.

When: March 19-31, 2026, at 8:00 a.m.

Where: Grand Hyatt San Antonio, 600 E. Market Street, San Antonio, TX 78205-2600