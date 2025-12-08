Shine those shoes and pull out your best 1920s look, the Golden Age of Safety is here!

The 2026 HASC Tailgate Extravaganza brings Gatsby energy, flapper flair, and a vibrant celebration of safety leadership across the industry. Join us on Friday, February 6, 2026, at the Pasadena Fairgrounds for a Roaring ’20s-inspired experience that highlights safety, connection, and industry spirit.

Date: Friday, February 6, 2026

10 AM - 1 PM | Cook-off Submissions & Judging

11 AM - 5 PM | Booths Open to the Public

4 PM | Cook-off Awards & Finalist Announcements

Location: Pasadena Fairgrounds, 7902 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77507