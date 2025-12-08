2026 HASC Tailgate Extravaganza

Pasadena Fair Grounds 7902 Fairmont Parway, Houston, Texas 77502

Shine those shoes and pull out your best 1920s look, the Golden Age of Safety is here!

The 2026 HASC Tailgate Extravaganza brings Gatsby energy, flapper flair, and a vibrant celebration of safety leadership across the industry. Join us on Friday, February 6, 2026, at the Pasadena Fairgrounds for a Roaring ’20s-inspired experience that highlights safety, connection, and industry spirit.

Date: Friday, February 6, 2026

  • 10 AM - 1 PM | Cook-off Submissions & Judging
  • 11 AM - 5 PM | Booths Open to the Public
  • 4 PM | Cook-off Awards & Finalist Announcements

Location: Pasadena Fairgrounds, 7902 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77507

