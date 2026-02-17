Join the 2026 Exploration and Production Standards Meeting on Oilfield Equipment and Materials, June 15–19, 2026, at St. Louis Union Station Hotel in St. Louis, Missouri, focused on industry standards development.

A standards meeting hosted by the American Petroleum Institute (API) bringing together industry professionals to discuss and develop exploration and production standards for oilfield equipment and materials.

When: June 15, 2026 – June 19, 2026; Time TBD (CST)

Where: St. Louis Union Station Hotel - 1820 Market St, St. Louis, MO 63103