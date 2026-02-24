2026 Crawfish Boil and Corn Hole Tournament

Bayou City Event Center 9401 Knight Rd., Houston, Texas 77045

Join ABC Greater Houston’s Crawfish Boil & Cornhole Tournament on Friday, March 13, 2026 at Wildcat Golf Club in Houston, TX — a fun networking event with crawfish, cornhole, games, and industry camaraderie.

A Boil Worth Building Teams Around is a social networking event hosted by Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Greater Houston Chapter featuring a crawfish boil, cornhole tournament, games, and opportunities for construction professionals and industry partners to connect in a fun, relaxed environment. Team registration and sponsorship opportunities are available.

When: Friday, March 13, 2026, Time TBD CST

Where: Bayou City Event Center - 9401 Knight Road, Houston, TX 77045

In-Person Event, Networking Events
