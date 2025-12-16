2026 AFPM Annual Meeting

The AFPM Annual Meeting takes place March 15–17, 2026, bringing global refining executives and technical experts to the Hyatt Regency New Orleans in New Orleans, LA.

Meeting App:

The AFPM Meeting app provides real-time access to the attendee list, program updates, session surveys, speaker information, and hospitality suite details. You can also connect with fellow attendees using the app’s exclusive messaging feature. The app will be available to registered attendees two weeks before the conference.

When: March 15-17, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.

Where: Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70113-3100