2025 Winter Exploration and Production Standards Meeting

Participation in the Exploration & Production Standards Meeting, remains an invaluable opportunity to be a part of how the global petroleum industry develops and maintains state-of-the-art standards.

The development of consensus standards is one of API’s oldest and most successful programs. It covers approximately 700 standards for all segments of the oil and natural gas industry. The breadth of this vital program is an important indication of the varied industry contacts that attendees can make during the sessions and networking opportunities.

The Committee on Standardization of Oilfield Equipment and Materials, CSOEM, is responsible for approximately 400 standards, of which approximately 275 of those standards forming the basis of the API Monogram Program.

In accordance with API’s ANSI accredited procedures, the standards development process follows the principles of due process, openness, and balanced participation.

Participation in API standards activities is open to all parties (persons and organizations) that have a direct and material interest in the subject of a standard. API strives for balanced representation on its standards development to avoid a majority of any one interest category.

Benefits Of Participation

Attend to technical committee meetings to gain insight on the rationale behind new and revised API upstream standards and proven practices used throughout the industry to promote safe, sustainable, and environmentally sound operations.

Learn about the latest API sponsored research and development including future R&D efforts that may benefit your business in the long run.

Network with colleagues and establish new business connections.

Connect with exhibitors to learn about products, services, and technologies that may be important to your company.

Qualify for the chance to win one of two complimentary registrations to the 2025 Exploration & Production Standards Conference on Oilfield Equipment and Materials during the two networking breaks on Monday and Tuesday afternoons.

Earn Professional Development Hours (PDH) to maintain professional certifications.

When: Monday, February 3, 2025 - Friday, February 7, 2025

Where: Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk, San Antonio, TX

