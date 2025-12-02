2025 UTA Oil & Gas Safety Conference

Join the 2025 UTA Oil & Gas Conference, from December 2nd to the 3rd at the Hilton Americas in Houston.

The purpose of the 2025 UTA Oil & Gas Conference is to educate attendees on two regulated segments in the oil and gas industry: safety and health and environmental.

The conference is a collaboration between UTA, OSHA, EPA, and industry. It will bring together key decision-makers within management and executive positions to cultivate a better understanding of how industry and regulators can work together.

The conference provides a platform to exchange new ideas and concepts related to the oil and gas industry, all with the overriding goal of achieving better safety and environmental operations and regulatory compliance. Participants share ideas and experiences or products and services.

