2025 Spring Meeting and 21st Global Congress on Process Safety

The AIChE Spring Meeting and Global Congress on Process Safety is the essential technical conference for chemical, process and process safety engineers, offering unparalleled coverage of the industry's critical needs and providing excellent networking opportunities with a diverse audience of professionals.

Featured Speakers:

Rebecca Liebert, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Lubrizol Corporation

Mike Finelli, Chief North America officer and President, Syensqo

When: April 6-10, 2025

Where: Hilton Anatole, Dallas, TX