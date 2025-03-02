This conference features sessions, workshops and roundtable sessions led by industry thought leaders with content curated by peers.

Topics focus on technical skills and leadership training for natural gas operators. With best-in-class training, you can create a customized schedule to meet your specific professional needs for you and your team to learn and grow together.

Benefits of Attendance:

- Quality, educational training with the opportunity to earn 20+ Professional Development Hours (PDH) in natural gas best practices

- Networking with industry professionals to build collaborative, long-lasting relationships

Who Should Attend

- Field Technicians

- Operations (early career to mid-level management)

Registration Options

For the 2025 Spring Gas Conference, we’re offering several registration options to best meet your needs:

Full Conference Registration: Enjoy access to all sessions and networking events throughout the entire conference. Day Pass: This pass is perfect if you’re short on time. You’ll gain full access to all sessions on a single day of your choice, either Tuesday or Wednesday. Certificate Registration: Ideal for focused learning, this option allows you to attend 1.5 days of specialized training, choosing either Monday/Tuesday or Tuesday/Wednesday. Certificate attendees will have access only to sessions in their selected track plus two elective sessions. Select one of four dedicated tracks:

- Measurement

- Field Operations

- Engineering

- Field Leadership

When: March 2, 2025 - March 5, 2025

Where: Charlotte, NC

Register here