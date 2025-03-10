The 2025 Spring Committee on Petroleum Measurement Standards Meeting (COPM) will be on Monday, March 10 – Friday, March 14, 2025, in San Francisco, California. It will be open to industry professionals who wish to participate.

Reason For Attending

The Committee on Petroleum Measurement Standards Meeting remains an invaluable opportunity to be a part of how the U.S. petroleum industry develops and maintains state-of-the-art standards.

To ensure that the meetings are open to all who may have a “direct and material interest in the subject of the standard”, we have added virtual participation as a registration option with a registration fee to support the virtual meeting capabilities. This is in accord with our ANSI accredited Procedures for Standards Development, which state the following regarding openness and meeting procedures, emphasis added:

5.2 Due Process

5.2.1 Openness

Participation in API standards activities is open to all parties (persons and organizations) that have a direct and material interest in the subject of a standard.

5.2.2 Balance

5.2.2.1 Overview

API seeks broad input to its standardization activities including the participation of all parties representing interest categories appropriate to the nature of the standard and allows for open attendance at standards meetings.

5.10 Standards Meeting Procedures

5.10.1 General

Committees dealing with standards activities shall meet as needed to conduct their work. Except for those portions of meetings dealing with policy and/or budget issues, standards meetings are open to all interested parties.

Benefits of Participation:

- Gain access to technical committee meetings covering API standards and best practices used throughout the industry to promote safe and environmentally sound operations.

- Learn about the latest research and development on measurement techniques and equipment, including future R&D efforts that may benefit your business in the long run.

- Network with colleagues and establish new business connections.

- Connect with exhibitors to learn about products, services, and technologies that may be important to your company.

- Qualify for the chance to win one of two complimentary registrations to the 2025 Fall COPM Meetings during the two networking breaks on Monday and Tuesday afternoons.

- Earn Professional Development Hours (PDH) to maintain professional certifications.

When: March 10-14, 2025

Where: Hyatt Regency San Francisco, San Francisco, CA